Site Location
LIFT
Development Fund
Finance & Incentives
Forms
Resources
About Us
sign up for enews
Home
|
Resources
|
COVID-19 Business and Employer Resources
COVID-19 Business and Employer Resources
To best serve businesses and communities dealing with the impact of COVID-19, the Commerce team is taking a proactive approach by temporarily redirecting human and financial resources to support the North Dakota business community. While you should continue to receive your public health information from the
North Dakota Department of Health
and the federal
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
, below is important information pertaining to both state and federal resources available to businesses and communities affected economically as a result of this public health threat.
Click here to reach the newly built Business and Employer landing resource page for COVID-19
Click here for agenda
Home
COVID-19 Business and Employer Resources
Business Retention and Expansion
Regional Council
Business Assistance
International Trade
Minority Certification
Workforce Training
North Dakota Department of Commerce
1600 E. Century Ave., Suite 2
Bismarck, ND 58503 | 701.328.5300
More info on North Dakota:
Tourism
ND Department of Commerce
Experience ND
Economic Development & Finance
Workforce Development
Community Services
Privacy Policy
Disclaimer
Security Policy
Site Map
View As Mobile
copyright 2020 North Dakota Department of Commerce