To best serve businesses and communities dealing with the impact of COVID-19, the Commerce team is taking a proactive approach by temporarily redirecting human and financial resources to support the North Dakota business community. While you should continue to receive your public health information from the North Dakota Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



Click here to reach the newly built Business and Employer landing resource page for COVID-19 , below is important information pertaining to both state and federal resources available to businesses and communities affected economically as a result of this public health threat.